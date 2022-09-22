Viral Video: Taapsee Pannu gets annoyed at paparazzi, says ‘peeche hatiye’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRALBHAYANI Viral Video: Taapsee Pannu gets annoyed at paparazzi

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry today. The actress has proved her mettle with her iconic performances over the years. However, the actress recently made headlines after she lashed out at the media during the promotion of her film, Dobaaraa. After the video went viral on the internet, the internet was divided into two. While some referred to it as a publicity stint for her movie, others criticised the paparazzi for crossing the line. Now, a video is doing the rounds on the internet in which Taapsee is seen having an altercation with the media.

On Wednesday, as Taapsee was returning from a screening of a film, the paparazzi came in front of her. Seeing the rush, she quickly tried to escape the place, while the media wanted a byte. She said, "are bhaisahab aap ek minute aap ek minute hatiye, aap aese mat kariye thoda hatiye peeche hatiye (don't do this, move a little back)."

The video went viral in no time and netizens flocked to the comment section to react to it. Some users called her arrogant, while some called out paparazzi to give her space. One user wrote, "She's very arrogant in real." Another user wrote, "She is becoming arrogant now." A third user wrote, "Stop hounding her, poor thing." A user also wrote, "she's always like this."

Earlier, Taapsee got infuriated at paparazzi during promotions when she arrived at the location of the event and went inside without giving the paparazzi a chance to quickly capture her. She overheard the cameraman yell angrily that they had been waiting for her for two hours to photograph her. However, Taapsee clarified to them that she is simply following the schedule that has been assigned to her. Taapsee said, "The camera is on me, so only my side can be seen. If it's on you for once then you would have realised how are you talking to me. You are always right, and actors are always at fault."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee was last seen in the Anurag Kashyap directorial, Dobaaraa. She is slated to star in Rajkumar Hirani's next film, Dunki, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film is penned by Abhijaat Joshi, Kanika Dhillon, and Hirani. It went on floors this April.

