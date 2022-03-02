Viral Video: Supriya Pathak, Ratna Pathak Shah dance at Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah Kapur's wedding

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THESURREALVIVAANSHAH Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah Kapur's wedding

Wedding bells are ringing loud at Shahid Kapoor's house. Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur’s daughter Sanah Kapur is all set to tie the knot with Mayank Pahwa, son of actors Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa. Pre-wedding festivities have already begun and the couple will get married on Wednesday in Mahabaleshwar. Pictures and videos from the ceremonies have gone viral on social media.

In the viral posts, the family can be seen having a blast. A video features veterans like Ratna Pathak Shah and Supriya Pathak dancing their hearts out to the song “Mathe Te Chamkan” at the Mehendi ceremony. Some pics and videos were also shared by family members. Actor Vivaan Shah, who has been a part of films like Happy New Year and Bombay Velvet, posted a video on his Instagram account from the pre-wedding festivities. In the video, the to-be-wed couple is seen being welcomed to the beats of a Dhol. To-be-bride Sanah is seen dressed in a traditional outfit in pink as she greets the guests who joined her and Mayank for their big day.

Congratulating the couple, Vivaan captioned the video as, “Congratulationssss @sanahkapur15 @mayankpahwa_13 love you’ll.. Baa would have been soooop proud Sanuuu."

For those unversed, the Kapur and Pahwa families have been friends for a long time. Moreover, Sanah and Mayank also knew each other for a long time and got engaged sometime back. Sanah Kapoor is an actress, known for films like Shaandaar (2015), Saroj Ka Rishta (2020) and Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi

Coming back to Shahid, he is currently awaiting the release of his film 'Jersey' which also features Mrunal Thakur. The official Hindi remake of a Telugu film is all set to hit the theatres on April 14.