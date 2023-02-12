Sunday, February 12, 2023
     
Vin Diesel set to reunite with filmmaker David Twohy for 'Riddick: Furya'

Vin Diesel is set to return for a fourth film in the 'Riddick' franchise, titled “Riddick: Furya.”

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: February 12, 2023 13:50 IST
Vin Diesel
Image Source : TWITTER/@DISCUSSINGFILM Vin Diesel

Hollywood star Vin Diesel is all set to reunite with filmmaker David Twohy for 'Riddick: Furya', the fourth instalment of the action series that commenced with 'Pitch Black' in 2000. According to Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, Twohy will direct from his script. Diesel will star and produce alongside Samantha Vincent. In the new film, Riddick finally returns to his home world, a place he barely remembers and one he fears might be left in ruins by the Necromongers.

However, there he finds other Furyans fighting for their existence against a new enemy. And some of these Furyans are more like Riddick than he could have ever imagined. "Our legion fans have demanded it for years, and now we're finally ready to honor their call to action with Riddick: Furya," Twhoy said of the new project.

He continued, "My collaboration with Vin and One Race has spanned 20 fruitful years, as together we've created three movies, two video games, an anime production, and motion comics for the internet. This new big-screen event will see a return to Riddick's homeworld, where we finally get to explore Riddick's genesis." 

Diesel and Twohy followed 'Pitch Black' with 2004's 'The Chronicles of Riddick', and 2013's 'Riddick'. Meanwhile, Diesel continues as one of Hollywood's most bankable action stars, headlining the 'Fast and Furious' saga and voicing Groot in Marvel's 'Guardians of the Galaxy'. He will next be seen in 'Fast X', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3', and 'ARK: The Animated Series.'

