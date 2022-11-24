Vikram Gokhale Health Update: Actor suffers 'multiorgan failure, on ventilator,' says wife

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@VOICEFORMENIND Vikram Gokhale Health Update

Veteran actor and thespian Vikram Gokhale is currently undergoing treatment and is said to be on life support. In the early hours of Thursday, a rumour about his death surfaced on social media following which several Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to express condolences. However, his daughter refuted the rumours saying that he is on life support and in critical condition. Gokhale has been in a hospital in Pune for some time now and his wife Vrushali Gokhale recently shared an update regarding his health stating that he "has multiorgan failure."

In a statement quoted by ANI, Vrushali said, "Mr Vikram Gokhale is critical since last 24 hours. Doctors are trying their best. He is not responding to the treatment as expected. He has multiorgan failure."

Earlier in the day, an official statement by Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital about Vikram Gokhale's health was released in the media. It read, "A meeting between family of renowned actor Mr. Vikram Gokhale and treating doctors took place at 10.00 am and this is the official press statement from the hospital. Noted Actor Mr. Vikram Gokhale is on ventilatory support. He is very much alive and is being treated in critical care unit. All efforts are being made for his recovery. News about he is being deeply comatose and unresponsive are completely false. We will update his health status as an when required (sic)."

About Vikram Gokhale

The actor made his film debut at the age of 26 in 1971 in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Parwana'. Over a career spanning more than 40 years, Gokhale has appeared in various Marathi and Bollywood films, including 'Agneepath,' starring Amitabh Bachchan in 1990, and 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,' with Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 1999. He was last seen in 'Nikamma' alongside Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani. The film hit the theatres in June this year.

Son of prominent Marathi theatre and cinema actor, Chandrakhant Gokhale, Vikram donned the director's hat in 2010 with Marathi film "Aaghaat". He won the National Film Award for Best Actor category for his Marathi film "Anumati". He was also conferred the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2011 for his Acting in Theatre.

