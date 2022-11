Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANI Kamal Haasan

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan has been admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre (SMRC) hospital in Porur, Chennai, after complaining of fever. Haasan, who is currently busy hosting Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6, on November 23 felt uneasy and developed a slight fever. After his return from Hyderabad, he was admitted to the hospital in Chennai for further treatment. Also, it is stated that the actor is likely to get discharged.

