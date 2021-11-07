Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan: First look of actor's power packed 'Vikram' released

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Vikram: First look of Kamal Haasan's power packed drama released

Paying an ode to Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan ahead of his 67th birthday on November 7, makers of his upcoming magnum opus 'Vikram' have released the first teaser on Saturday (November 6). Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie features Kamal Haasan in an intense new avatar and caters to those fond of realistic action sequences. The 48-second intriguing teaser showcases chaos in a prison invasion with guns blazing and Haasan seen using iron shields to field the bullets.

Sharing the video on his Twitter handle, Kanagaraj wrote, "A small gift from me to you @ikamalhaasan sir. Happy Birthday Ulaganayagan." The video opens with a gun battle. Haasan looks aggressive as he tries to protect himself and those behind him in the jail. For the unversed, the second schedule of the 'Vikram' was wrapped up in October. Besides playing the lead role, Kamal Haasan is also producing this action thriller in association with R Mahendran under Raaj Kamal Films International banner.

The film is not a sequel to the 1986 film of the same name, though the film's official title teaser uses a remixed version of the theme song from the 1986 film. Apart from Haasan, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. 'Vikram' features music by Anirudh and Girish Gangadharan's cinematography.

Edited by Philomin Raj, the film's art director is N. Sathees Kumar. The poster hinted that Vikram was a perfect actioner. The movie that marks Lokesh's first collaboration with Kamal Haasan is slated to hit the screens worldwide in April 2022