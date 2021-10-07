Vikram Bhatt on marrying Shwetambari Soni: 'One thing led to another & we found ourselves in a relationship'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIKRAM BHATT Vikram Bhatt on marrying Shwetambari Soni

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt married art connoisseur Shwetambari Soni in September last year. While the said couple hasn't confirmed the news, Mahesh Bhatt in an interview revealed Vikram wanted the ceremony to be a hush-hush affair. Opening about his relationship with Shwetambari, the filmmaker said "Shweta and I met through a common friend. She is an art curator and has an art gallery of her own. There was supposed to be an exhibition where I was asked to write some poetry and she was there. A common friend introduced us; one thing led to another and we found ourselves in a relationship."

"It is as romantic as it was when one is younger. We first drifted into a companionship; words were not necessary. I seriously don't remember who said 'I love you' first. It felt more like something that had happened together. Shweta is someone I can lean on. Being the only child of my parents, I find it hard to make friends. She is my best friend; someone who is dependable," he added. Vikram Bhatt secretly marries Shwetambari Soni? Mahesh Bhatt shares details

When asked why he kept the wedding under wraps all this time, Vikram said, "Bhatt saab (Mahesh Bhatt) knew it; he is my boss and a boss knows everything. I had told a few friends and I hadn't told a few friends. I didn't feel the need to announce it. At my age, you marry not for social confirmation but personal gratification."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Vikram took to Instagram to share a heartwarming note for Shwetambari. "You turned me inside out. And you showed me what life was about.. Only you.. The only one that stole my heart away.. I wanna do all I can just to show you.. Make you understand.. Only you.. The only one that stole my heart away.. Happy birthday me love.. @shwetaambari.soni," he captioned the post.

On the professional front, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and daughter Krishna Bhatt are coming up with a love series titled 'Sanak - Ek Junoon' starring Rohit Roy, Pawan Chopra and Aindrita Ray. It follows the journey of a loving couple that moves from a small town to the bustling lines of Mumbai, only to face hardship after hardship. How their love overcomes these hurdles forms the crux of the tale.

