Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna reacts to his secret wedding with Shwetambari Soni 

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna Bhatt said that she was not aware of his wedding with art connoisseur Shwetambari Soni. The duo tied the knot last year in September. While the said couple hasn't confirmed the news, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt in an interview revealed that the wedding took place over a year ago. Now, reacting to the same, Vikram's daughter Krishna Bhatt revealed that she found out about the wedding much later. She also talked about the kind of relationship she shares with her father. For the unversed, Krishna is the daughter of Vikram and his ex-wife Aditi Bhatt.

Speaking to India Today, Krishna said, "My parents got divorced 25 years ago. It took a while for me to understand that. I got accustomed to my parents not being together. I grew up and as I started taking on emotionally complicated scripts of my own, I realised that everyone has one life and everyone does what makes them happy. I found out about my dad’s wedding much later. He thought I was a little girl who wouldn’t be able to face this news. I suppose for your parents, you never grow up."

"I haven’t interacted with her and since I don’t live with him, I have spent a lot of time away from him, especially during the lockdown. The bond between my father and me matters, and I am glad that remains unchanged," Krishna added.

On Wednesday, Vikram took to Instagram to share a heartwarming note for Shwetambari. "You turned me inside out. And you showed me what life was about.. Only you.. The only one that stole my heart away.. I wanna do all I can just to show you.. Make you understand.. Only you.. The only one that stole my heart away.. Happy birthday me love.. @shwetaambari.soni," he captioned the post.

On the professional front, filmmakers Vikram Bhatt and daughter Krishna Bhatt are coming up with a love series titled 'Sanak - Ek Junoon' starring Rohit Roy, Pawan Chopra and Aindrita Ray.

