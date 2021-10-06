Vikram Bhatt secretly marries Shwetambari Soni? Mahesh Bhatt shares details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIKRAM BHATT Vikram Bhatt secretly marries Shwetambari Soni?

As per reports doing rounds on the Internet, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt is married to art connoisseur Shwetambari Soni. While the said couple hasn't confirmed the news, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt in an interview to a news portal revealed that the wedding took place over a year ago. He shared that Vikram wanted the ceremony to be a hush-hush affair.

“Vikram Bhatt got married last September during the peak of the lockdown. He called me and said, ‘Boss I am getting married and since there is a restriction on the number of people who can be invited for the marriage ceremony and also keeping your health concerns in mind in these Covid times, I will not burden you and ask you to come. But we are going to keep this under the wraps’,” a leading daily quoted Mahesh Bhatt as saying.

On Wednesday, Vikram took to Instagram to share a heartwarming note for Shwetambari. "You turned me inside out. And you showed me what life was about.. Only you.. The only one that stole my heart away.. I wanna do all I can just to show you.. Make you understand.. Only you.. The only one that stole my heart away.. Happy birthday me love.. @shwetaambari.soni," he captioned the post.

Wishing Shwetambri on her special day, actor Rohit Bose Roy commented on Vikram's post writing, "Happy birthday Shweta.. bless you both."

On the work front, filmmakers Vikram Bhatt and daughter Krishna Bhatt are coming up with a love series titled 'Sanak - Ek Junoon' starring Rohit Roy, Pawan Chopra and Aindrita Ray. It follows the journey of a loving couple that moves from a small town to the bustling lines of Mumbai, only to face hardship after hardship. How their love overcomes these hurdles forms the crux of the tale.

Mahesh Bhatt presents 'Sanak - Ek Junoon', a Vikram Bhatt series, directed by Krishna Bhatt, streaming soon on MX Player.