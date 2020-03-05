Vijay Deverakonda narrowly escapes embarrassing fall after fans' quick reflexes come to rescue. Watch video

Image Source : TWITTER Vijay Deverakonda has been busy with the shoot of his upcoming pan- India film fighter

Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda had a narrow escape from a nasty fall after he was saved by people around him when he slipped. In a video that has now gone viral on the internet, Vijay could be seen walking with a few people around him and suddenly slips after walking on a slippery surface. Thankfully people around held the actor just in time and saved him from the fall. The incident took place when Vijay was on his way to take a ferry ride. The actor could be seen dressed casually in shorts, t-shirts, and slippers.

Watch the video below

Earlier, Vijay and Ananya snapped shooting a bike ride scene on the street of Mumbai. The pictures from the mid-night shoot were shared by various fan pages of the actors on Instagram.

Vijay Deveraonda has been prepping up for his first pan-India film Fighter. Directed by Puri Jaganndh, Fighter stars Ananya Panday opposite, Vijay. The film will be shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously. The Hindi version of the film will be presented by Karan Johar's Dharma Production. This will be the first time that Vijay will be seen in a Hindi film and the actor confirmed that he will be dubbing his lines in the Hindi version of the film as well.

Talking about the film and his role in the film, Vijay said that he will be going a drastic physical transformation for the film and as been doing an extensive workout to pull off the character with perfection.