Vijay Deverakonda's Liger shoot resumes, fans drool over actor's toned body

Vijay Deverakonda's Liger shoot resumes

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda's fans have been eagerly waiting for his Bollywood debut. The actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Ananya Panday in Karan Johar's film Liger. On Wednesday, he took to social media to share a picture from the shoot of the film and announced that he is back on the sets. The actor, whose character is a boxer in the film, uploaded a picture from the sets, where he seems to be taking a breather in-between shots.

Vijay captioned the tweet as: "BLOOD. SWEAT. VIOLENCE. #LIGER Shoot Resumes." The shooting of the film, produced by Karan Johar and directed by Puri Jagannadh, was stopped due to growing cases of Covid-19. Now, that the shoots have resumed, the makers have decided to finish the production soon.

As soon as Vijay Deverakonda's photo popped on social media, fans started drooling over his toned body. Expressing their excitement for the film, one fan tweeted, "Another Cult Film Loading." Another said, "BLOOD SWEAT VIOLENCE begins today.."

Earlier in May, the makers held a spine-chilling teaser unveiling Vijay in a never seen avatar in the film due to the unprecedented situation, the nation was going through at that time. The much-anticipated movie was slated to get a worldwide theatrical release on September 9 in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, but was also postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases at that time.

Earlier in January, Karan Johar, who has co-produced the project with Vijay, shared the official poster of the movie, unveiling the first look of Vijay as a boxer. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others. It has been co-produced by Charmme Kaur along with the director's production house Puri Connects.

