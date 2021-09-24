Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VIJAY DEVERAKONDA Vijay Deverakonda gifts multiplex theatre to his mom on her birthday; see pic

Tollywood superstar Vijay Deverakonda, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Liger, enjoys a huge fanbase. The actor has carved a niche for himself in a short span of time with stellar performances in films like Dear Comrade, Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam and others. He is not just a brilliant actor but also a loving son. To mark his mother's birthday, the actor dedicated his new-built multiplex theatre to her.

The actor shared an adorable picture of his mother along with a heartfelt note, which read, Happy Birthday mummuluu. This one is for you! #AVD If you workout and stay healthy, I will work harder and give you more memories."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen sharing the screen space with Ananya Panday in Karan Johar's film Liger. On Wednesday, he took to social media to share a picture from the shoot of the film and announced that he is back on the sets. The actor, whose character is a boxer in the film, uploaded a picture from the sets, where he seems to be taking a breather in-between shots.

Vijay captioned the tweet as: "BLOOD. SWEAT. VIOLENCE. #LIGER Shoot Resumes." The shooting of the film, produced by Karan Johar and directed by Puri Jagannadh, was stopped due to growing cases of Covid-19. Now, that the shoots have resumed, the makers have decided to finish the production soon.

Earlier in May, the makers held a spine-chilling teaser unveiling Vijay in a never seen avatar in the film due to the unprecedented situation, the nation was going through at that time. The much-anticipated movie was slated to get a worldwide theatrical release on September 9 in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, but was also postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases at that time.

