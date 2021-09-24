KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan moved to tears after Suniel Shetty opened up about Jackie Shroff's mother's death

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONY TV KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan moved to tears after Suniel opened up about Jackie's mother's death

Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty will be the special guests on the 'Shaadaar Shukravaar' episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'. In the show, host Amitabh Bachchan was moved after Suniel Shetty opened up about Jackie's mother, Rita Shroff's death. Jackie was not able to hold back his tears and broke down.

In the recent episode, Shetty will be seen talking about Jackie's thoughts after his mother died. The makers shared a promo of the upcoming episode. As a part of the pre-recorded interview, Suniel Shetty shared a beautiful incident. He said, "Bahut khoobsurat baat dada ne kahi thi, jab ek room ke kholi mein tha aur maa khasti thi, toh dada ko pata chal jaata tha ke maa khaas rahi hai. Aur jab ke bade ghar mein gaye…. But when they moved into a bigger house, he didn't know when his mother passed away."

As they recalled the incident, Jackie was left emotional and he broke down while Amitabh appeared to be teary-eyed as well. Suniel, too, wiped away his tears and then Jackieplated a kiss on his forehead. Seeing this Amitabh Bachchan commented, "Aaj kal ke zamaane mein bahut kum milti hai aise dosti."

The special episode will be high on the entertainment factor and emotions. The duo also showed some fitness moves and exercises that impressed everyone present there. During a conversation, Amitabh Bachchan asked Suniel Shetty the secret behind his fit body and he answered that it is because he goes to the gym 6 days a week.

Jackie Shroff and Suneil Shetty will be playing 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' for the causes that they believe in and support.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' will air on September 24 on Sony Entertainment Television.