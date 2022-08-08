Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday relish Gujarati thali during Liger promotions in Ahmedabad; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DHARMA Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Liger. The team is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film and the stars arrived in Ahmesadab for the promotions they made sure to enjoy the Gujarati delicacies. Both the actors enjoyed a lavish Gujarati thali during the promotions. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the picture of the stars enjoying their meal.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Khaali Peeli' actor shared a video on her story, in which she can be seen having a Gujarati thali with her co-actor Vijay. In the video, the 'Student of the year 2' actor could be seen asking, "Vijay are you excited?" To which he replied, "Super-duper excited. Look at this spread."

In another boomerang video on her story, Ananya could be seen holding a glass of tea in her hand, with the text "My two favourites Liger and Chai" written on it.

Both Ananya and Vijay are currently busy promoting their upcoming sports action film 'Liger' which is all set to hit the theatres on August 25, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. After multiple delays due to COVID-19, the makers are currently promoting the film in full swing. Dharma Productions recently unveiled the trailer and three songs from the film, 'Akdi Pakdi,' 'Waat Laga Denge,' and 'Aafat,' which gathered positive feedback from the audience. The film marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and Ananya's first multi-lingual film.

Ananya Panday's upcoming projects

Apart from 'Liger', Ananya will be also seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh.

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming films

Vijay, on the other hand, will be also seen in a multi-lingual film 'Khushi' alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which is slated to release on December 23, 2022.

-with ANI inputs

