Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIDYUT JAMMWAL Vidyut Jammwal completes 10 years in cinema, launches his production banner 'Action Hero Films'

Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal launched his home production banner, Action Hero Films, on Monday. "The viewers have embraced and loved me in every character, and this time around I am donning the role of a producer with their blessings. It's my turn to give as good as I got. I see this as an opportunity to empower talented people," said Vidyut, who has completed a decade in the film industry today.

"I'm buzzing with new energy to lay the footprints of Action Hero Films across world cinema. A big thanks to all the Jammwalions (that's what he calls his fans) for standing by me. This is their milestone as much as it's mine," added the actor about launching the banner, which has Abbas Sayyed as co-producer.

Taking to his Instagram, the actor wrote, "Celebrating my 10th year in cinema & I'm grateful to be sharing this milestone with you.

Announcing our production house @actionherofilms, co-producer @abbassayyed77... #ActionHeroFilms #10YearsOfVidyutJammwal #Gratitude #JammwalionsAreTheBest #Milestone #MakingMoviesIsTheDream #CinemaIsLove...IF YOU HAVE TALENT action hero films WILL NOT LET IT GO UNNOTICED."

Take a look:

In a further post, the actor, who completed 10 years in cinema, wrote, "Blessed to have you as a part of my journey. #10YearsOfVidyutJammwal #Gratitude."

Vidyut made his debut in April 2011 with the Telugu film "Sakthi" and entered Bollywood a few months later the same year as the antagonist in Nishikant Kamat's John Abraham-starrer "Force". His first foray as leading man in a Hindi film was "Commando" in 2013.

The macho star says his inspiration for setting up Action Hero Films rose from his philosophy of always being on the move and being in action. The banner intends to foray across genres and cater to viewers across the globe.

Recently, Vidyut denied reports claiming that he will play the antagonist in Vijay's upcoming film. The actor's fans were quite excited when it was reported that the he will be seen in Tamil superstar Vijay's upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 65. The internet was abuzz with reports claiming that Jammwal will be seen in a negative role in the film.

Reacting to a tweet that stated: "#VidyutJammwal Has Been Roped As a Antagonist for #Thalapathy65 . #Thuppakki Combo #ThalapathyVijay & @VidyutJammwal Again Ready To Set The Screens on Fire." Vidyut wrote: "I AM WAITING, and would love to.. But this news is false."

Also Read: Vidyut Jammwal denies news of playing antagonist in Vijay's 'Thalapathy 65'

On the professional front, Vidyut will next be seen in the action thriller film "Sanak", which casts him opposite Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra. The film is directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Vipul Shah along with Zee Studios. It also features Chandan Roy Sanyal and Neha Dhupia. He also has "Khuda Haafiz Chapter II" in his kitty.