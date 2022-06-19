Sunday, June 19, 2022
     
  5. Video: Vidyut Jammwal surprises super fan by offering her ride in Rs 1.93 crore Aston Martin

A viral video of Vidyut Jammwal shows the actor taking his fan on a ride in his personal car worth Rs 1.9 crore. he will next be seen in Khuda Hafiz: Chapter 2.

IANS Reported by: IANS
New Delhi Published on: June 19, 2022 23:50 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ MEVIDYUTJAMMWAL

Vidyut Jammwal takes fan on a ride

Actor Vidyut Jamwal, who is busy with the promotions of his upcoming action film 'Khuda Hafiz 2', won Netizens' heart when he offered a ride on his Aston Martin DB9 to one of his diehard fans.

During the promotions of the film, as the actor arrived in his Rs 1.9-crore car and was posing for the paps, a fan rushed towards him and expressed her feelings for him. Jamwal greeted her nicely, acknowledged her feelings, hugged her, and then as a kind gesture, he asked her to hop on to his car for a ride.

The video shared on various Instagram accounts shows a long-haired Vidyut wearing loose pants, green T-shirt and sunglasses. The actor smiled for the cameras as he escorted the young woman to the car and zoomed past the paps. Netizens praised the actor;s gesture and collectively said that he has a heart of gold.

