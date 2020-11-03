VIDEO | On Shah Rukh Khan's 55th birthday, Burj Khalifa lights up to pay tribute: My kids mighty impressed

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMSRK On Shah Rukh Khan's 55th birthday, Burj Khalifa lights up to pay tribute

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 55th birthday on Monday. The actor was in Dubai with his family as he rang into his birthday for cheering his team Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. The actor's friends from the industry and his well-wishers from around the world broke the internet by sharing loved-filled wishes and blessing on social media. To give a filmy end to his special day, Dubai's Burj Khalifa lit up to pay tribute to one of the biggest superstars in the world. Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture on Monday night, posing with the tallest building Burj Khalifa in the background with "Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan" written on it.

Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai. Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!"

While the megastar just gave a sneak peek into the celebration, his closest friend Karan Johar shared a video of SRK enjoying the show on Burj Khalifa and wrote, "Happy birthday @iamsrk !! Love you !! May the lights shine on forever ." The video shows an excited SRK enjoying as the Burj Khalifa paid tribute to him. The actor can be seen blowing kisses to the camera and smiling continuously. He is also seen sporting long hair tied in a ponytail.

Earlier on Monday, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his gratitude towards the fan and his well-wishers for showering him with their love and blessing. The actor in his video mentioned the names of a few of his fan clubs across the nation and thanked them for helping out people amid the ongoing pandemic and doing social work to mark his birthday.

In his video, the actor said: "Hi everybody, this is to thank you for all the wonderful wishes that I have been getting on social media and how much love you guys are spreading... to all the loving fans and all the boys and girls. More than wishing me on my birthday, I know some of the work that you boys and girls have been doing, giving your time and resources to people who are in need right now, in these times, the PPE kits that you have been doing, the blood donations that have been happening, going and helping out people everywhere, I think that's the most wonderful work we can do because you can't be a loverboy like me without spreading love! So, thank you all of you for spreading the love."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's 2018 film Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The actor hasn't announced his next film yet but there have been rumours that he has signed his next film as an actor and will soon begin shooting for the same in Punjab. However, SRK has treated his fans with various web shows and films in the lockdown as a producer.

