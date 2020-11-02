Kareena Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, others wish Shah Rukh Khan on his 55th birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMSRK Shah Rukh Khan turns 55

As Bollywood badshah Shah Rukh Khan turns 55 on Monday, his fans, friends and followers across the nation are leaving no stone unturned to make his day special. Wishes and love from all round the corner of the country are pouring in for the superstar. His multiple friends and colleagues took to social media to share warm birthday wishes for the actor.

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of the two from Billu movie and wrote, “Happy birthday King Khan... Let’s always have fun dancing. You are the warmest, most gracious superstar we have... Keep soaring @iamsrk.”

Sharing a picture with his Dil Toh Pagal Hai co-star, Madhuri Dixit Nene tweeted, "Whenever we meet, there's masti, magic & loads of love. Here's wishing you a very happy birthday @iamsrk. Stay safe & hope to see you soon."

Actor R Madhavan wrote, “Happy happy birthday to one of the most awesome souls we know. Have the most fantastic year yet and May this year give you a lot more than you ever dreamt @iamsrk. Much much love.”

His co-star Juhi Chawla pledged to plant 500 trees in his name. “I plant 500 trees for #ShahRukh on his birthday for #CauveryCalling From co-star, co-producer to co-owner ....dotted with much laughter and some tears, it’s been a long, colourful & eventful journey. Happy Birthday @iamsrk,” she wrote.

Actor Anushka Sharma, who started her acting career with SRK in 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi,' took to her Instagram story and posted a picture with him. She captioned the image as "A To your wit, charm, intelligence & openheartedness! Have a legendary birthday Shahrukh."

Baaghi actor Tiger Shroff said "Happy birthday to the king of kings @iamsrk! Hope you have an amazing year sir with the best of health and happiness! Lots of love"

Riteish Deshmukh shared a picture of himself and wife Genelia get a warm hug from Shah Rukh, saying “This image says it all..... Happy Birthday Dearest @iamsrk - we leave you loads. @geneliad #HappyBirthdaySRK #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan.”

Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture with him to extend her birthday greetings."A very happy birthday to my first hero, my Baazigar @iamsrk I pray you always get all that your heart desires & a lot more, because you deserve all of it, Shah," Shilpa wrote along with the picture.

Farah Khan took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with his old friend and wrote, "Happy birthday @iamsrk .. the most valuable Antiques are old friends."

"Happy birthday to one of the most humble people I've known, @iamsrk! Wishing you happiness and great health always! Smiling face with smiling eyes," tweeted Mahesh Babu.

The Mirzapur 2 actor, Vijay Varma said "I don’t have a picture with @iamsrk but he lives in my heart. Happy Birthday King."

"Love and happiness always superstar! Shine on ! @iamsrk," tweeted Raveena Tandon wishing her scorpion buddy.

Wishing her first crush, Ameesha Patel wrote "Happpppy bday @iamsrk... forever Badshah .. my first ever crush of a Bollywood actor .. made me travel in every train in Europe post DDLJ when I was a student looking my own Raj ..... u are truly meant to be and to do RAJ .. then and forever."

Suniel Shetty said, “Luv positive energy good health and birthday wishes @iamsrk ... stay blessed!!”

De De Pyaar De actress, Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Happpy happppy bdayyyy @iamsrk sir. Wishing you the besttttt of everything , great health and Super blockbuster year . You are the reason our generation believes in magical romance. May your charm be evergreen.”

Lara Dutta also shared a photo with SRK and wrote: “Happy birthday dearest @iamsrk !! Your one in a couple of billion!! Lots of love!!”

