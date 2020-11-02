Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: 'Rahul, naam toh suna hoga?' to 'KKKKK..Kiran,' 10 unforgettable dialogues

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMSRK Shah Rukh Khan's 10 best dialogues

Not just he gave people his signature 'arms wide open' pose, but best dialogue that many of us would still admire and believe in. Yes! we are talking about Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who will be turning a year old on November 2. Here are his 10 best dialogue, one can not afford to miss:

Darr, released in 1993, a story of a guy named Rahul (Shah Rukh) whose love and obsession for a girl named Kiran (Juhi Chawla) frees him from all fears of life and death. Its dialogue -- "Sachchi mohabbat ko pehchaanne ke liye aankhon ki nahi, dil ki zaroorat hoti hai," taught people the true way of finding their love.

King Khan's Baazigar's “Kabhi kabhi jeetne ke liye kuch haarna bhi padta hai, aur haar kar jeetne waale ko baazigar kehte hai.” impressed and motivated us all.

The iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, released in 1995, recently celebrated its 25 years in Hindi Cinema. Offcouse! kyunki “Bade bade shehron mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hai, Senorita.”

From Shah Rukh's 1997 'Dil To Pagal Hai,' all the Rahuls start introducing themselves saying, “Rahul, naam toh suna hoga?"

“Hum ek baar jeete hai, ek baar marte hai, shaadi bhi ek baar hoti hai... Aur pyaar... Ek baar hi hota hai,” favourite dialogue of probably everyone of us from Badshah's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

After Paaro and Chandramukhi's 'dola re dola' dance, if we missed something, it was Devdas's -- “Babuji ne kaha gaon chhod do, sab ne kaha Paro ko chhod do, Paro ne kaha sharab chhod do, aaj tumne keh diya haweli chhod do, ek din aayega jab woh kahenge, duniya hi chhod do,” dialogue.

While impressing their loved once, many of the us have said SRK's Om Shanti Om dialogue-- “Itni shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, ki har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki koshish ki hai. Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaaho, toh poori kaynath tumhein usse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai.”

Speaking 'Khan' from the Epiglottis, this dialogue from My Name Is Khan, became the instant trend of the time “My name is Khan, and I’m not a terrorist.”

While, he spoke of a common man, Deepika Padukone kept insisting that it is a 'Halwai', the Chennai Express's “Don’t underestimate the power of a common man” is still of our favourite dialogue.

Talking about one-sided lovers and broken heart, SRK's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil's "Ek tarfa pyaar ki taqat hi kuch aur hoti hai... Auron ke rishton ki tarah yeh do logon mein nahi batt ti... Sirf mera haq hai ispe" had a greater impact on many 'aashiques'

This dialogue from Raees, taught us to respect our work, “Koi dhanda chota nahi hota aur dhande se bada koi dharam nahi hota.”

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage