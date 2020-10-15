VIDEO: Sanjay Dutt gears up to become Adheera, confirms shooting for Yash's KGF:Chapter 2 in November

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AALIMHAKIM Sanjay Dutt gears up to become Adheera, confirms shooting for Yash's KGF:Chapter 2 in November

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt in August left his fans shocked when the news of him being diagnosed with lung cancer surfaced on the internet. The actor has been undergoing treatment in Mumbai and completing his work commitments as well. Sanjay Dutt has an interesting pipeline of films and he has been working hard to treat his fans with a variety of roles. In a recent video, Duttt confirmed that he will resume the shoot of his upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2 in November. The film stars Yash, Raveena Tandon and others. In the film, Dutt will be seen playing the role of the antagonist Adheera.

Sanjay Dutt visited Aalim Hakim's salon to get a haircut that would complement his role as Adheera. The hairstylist shared a video of the actor in which he can be seen talking about his professional commitments and his fight with cancer. He also revealed that he is a growing beard for the role and gaining muscles. Talking about his battle with cancer, Dutt shared that he will not reveal any details abut claimed that, "A new scar has taken entry in my life but I will beat it"

Watch the videos here-

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 has unveiled the first look poster of Sanjay Dutt on his birthday this year. Sharing the poster, Dutt tweeted, "It's been a pleasure working on this film and I couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift. Thank you @prashanth_neel @Karthik1423 @TheNameIsYash @VKiragandur @DeepakCG #Lithika, #Pradeep & the entire team of KGF."

Earlier, a viral picture of Sanjay Dutt had left his fans worried about his health. The picture showed Sanjay looking weaker while posing along with one of his fans. Seeing the picture, social media users wished the "Munna Bhai M.B.B.S." star a speedy recovery. "Baba looks so weak. Hope he recovers soon," a user wrote. "Hope he feels better soon," another one wrote.

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt was seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 during the lockdown. Apart from KGF: Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt has many films including Bhuj: The Pride of India, Torbaaz, Shamshera and Prithviraj in his kitty.

