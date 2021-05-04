VIDEO: John Abraham has a special message for those contributing to COVID relief

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JOHNABRAHAM John Abraham has a special message for those contributing to COVID relief

Bollywood actor John Abraham shared a special video message for all those who have been contributing to the Covid relief. The actor revealed that all the activities he posted on social media received good responses and thanked everyone who contributed. He captioned the video, "Together we are stronger, powerful and more resilient. Nothing can defy a community determined to do good. Let's create substantial change."

John Abraham said in the video, "Every small step that we take creates a ripple effect. And I want to thank each one of you for your contributions, big or small. Your actions have definitely helped. I must proudly say that the people who come out are the most helpful people. My sincere and grateful thanks to each one of you for re-posting, re-tweeting and sharing everything from the NGOs we have partnered with. Please don't stop this process, India needs your help, everyone out there needs your help. We can save lives and even if we save one life, it makes a big difference."

Meanwhile, John Abraham announced on Friday that he has handed over his social media accounts to the NGOs he partners, so that they can help people with what they need as the country battles Covid. He captioned the note as: "Anything and everything to save lives and win this battle TOGETHER #covid19india #covidresources #covidindia #togetherwecan #togetherwearestronger."

"As a country we are experiencing a very grim situation. With each passing minute, there are more and more people who are unable to procure oxygen, an ICU bed, a vaccine and sometimes even food. However, these trying times have also brought people together, to support, to make a difference and attend to needs. Starting today, I will be handing over my social media accounts to NGOs we have partnered with across the country and all content posted on my handles will be exclusively to help connect those affected with the resources they require. It is time to extend ourselves to humanity and take measures to overcome this crisis. Anything and everything to save lives and win this battle together," read John's note.

Alia Bhatt, Sonu Sood and Bhumi Pednekar are other celebrities who have been trying to help out by putting out relevant information on their social media accounts.