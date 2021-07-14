VIDEO: Hina Khan grooves to 'Haal Kaisa Hai Janab Ka' as her song Baarish ban Jaana hits a milestone

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REALHINAKHAN VIDEO: Hina Khan grooves to 'Haal Kaisa Hai Janab Ka'

Television actors Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan appeared together for the first time in the music video of Stebin Ben and Payal Dev's new song "Baarish Ban Jaana". The duo shot in Kashmir just before the actress lost her father to heart attack. the song has been doing great on social media platforms and attracting many eyeballs on YouTube. As the song hit a milestone of fastest 3 million Instagram reels, Hina took to Instagram to share an interesting video as a celebration.

Hina Khan shares a monochrome video in which she can be seen grooving to Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar's song 'Haal Kaisa Hai Janab Ka' to celebrate the milestone. She said, "It’s pouring Reels Yaaayyyy... Keep them coming everyone... And a big Thank you Guys." Reacting to the post, singer Stebin commented, "Haal toh abhi first class hai... because we are the fastest 3 Million on Reels...."

Check out the video-

Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh shot for the song in extreme conditions in Kashmir. "I was not expecting the place to be so cold, it was quite windy and cold. After the rain sequence, the production house really took care of us but it was still freezing cold and they used the river water that was like directly coming from the Himalayan region like melted ice," Shaheer recalled.

The creative director of the video, Pooja Gujral had talked about the casting of the song and how it was unexpected. "The monsoon being a popular season, it's a good time for them to hear a nice melody. So, we are trying to create a monsoon franchise of 'Baarish' songs every year. The idea of casting for this song was it should be refreshing and different and, most importantly, unexpected. Hence, Hina and Shaheer were on the priority list," she said.

She added: "Rather, they were my only choice as both of them bring this amazing freshness on screen. Hina's vibrant smile -- and we needed somebody who can bring that on-screen -- does full justice. Also, I had worked with Hina and Shaheer in the past on two different videos and both of them have been amazing."

Baarish Ban Jaana has also crossed 100 million views on YouTube in just 20 days. It was released on June 3.