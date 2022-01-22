VIDEO: Disha Patani slays as she grooves to modern rendition of 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein'

Follow us on Image Source : DISHA PATANI Disha Patani slays as she grooves to modern rendition of 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein'

Netflix's 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' is winning hearts and topping the charts on everyone’s watch list. Just like the popular 90s thrillers it pays homage to, fans are loving the complete entertainment package that keeps them hooked with the pulpy plot, the drama, the non-stop action and catchy music. Taking the anticipation and excitement level a notch higher, Bollywood actress Disha Patani kick-started #TheYKKAGroove in an exciting new Instagram Reel. The actress grooved to the special mix of the two new versions of 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' which starts off slow and sets the tempo as it transitions into a high octane dance number.

Disha ups the hotness quotient with her sensational dance moves and ravishing looks in an exciting performance.

'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' promised a tale of love, desire, crime and the chase between powerful political forces and a couple in love. The series starred Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Brijendra Kala, Arunoday Singh, Surya Sharma, Anant Joshi, Sunita Rajwar, Shashi Verma, Anjuman Saxena and Hetal Gada and revolves around the life of a small-town simpleton named Vikrant played by Tahir, who gets pursued by Purva, the obsessive daughter of a local politician as Vikrant becomes her object of desire.

Speaking about her love for the series, Disha said “I'm a fan of 90s thrillers - the pulp, the catchy music, the drama and the action - they are complete entertainers that keep you hooked. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein takes inspiration from these! When I heard that Netflix is also coming out with a new rendition of the iconic song, I was super thrilled to listen to it. It was a lot of fun performing this reimagined version! We are all very excited to kickstart the #YKKAGroove Instagram Reels Challenge and I cannot wait to see what the fans are going to do with the challenge to make it their own!"