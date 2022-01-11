Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/AALIYAH KASHYAP VIDEO: Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah turns 21, celebrates with first 'legal' sip of alcohol

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah has recently turned 21 and she celebrated her special day with members of the family, her boyfriend and friends in Mumbai. Aaliyah is known to make YouTube videos about her personal life and the fun and candid glimpses into her space are loved by the fans. Her YouTube channel has more than 100,000 followers and her content is enjoyed by young adults.

On her birthday, Aaliyah celebrated with her friends in Mumbai. She even cut a cake which was arranged for her by her friends during a gathering. She also popped open a champagne bottle and had her first 'legal' sip of alcohol. “My first legal sip of alcohol,” she said in the video. She looked away as her American boyfriend teased, “Her first alcohol, she has never drunk before.” Aaliyah is seen dressed in a white ganji and short skirt. She wore a yellow printed shirt on top to complete her comfy yet stylish look. The young one is joined by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida, her boyfriend and several others.

Aaliyah made a Vlog of how she spent her birthday. Check out the fun video here.

Aaliyah's mother, film editor Aarti Bajaj, also organised a small gathering for her daughter. She makes her wear a special birthday sash and funky blue glasses. The attendees had a lot of fun on Aaliyah's birthday as is evident in the video.

Meanwhile, Anurag's next directorial Dobaaraa features Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The director-actor pair reunites after Manmarziyaan (2018). The movie is said to be a thriller.

The Gangs of Wasseypur filmmaker will get ready for an action film with Kriti Sanon. It is said to be a Kill Bill-like movie and Kriti will be seen playing a role like Uma Thurman's Beatrice Kiddo in the Quentin Tarantino directorial.