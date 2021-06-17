VIDEO: Amrita Rao grooves to BTS’ Dynamite, curious netizens ask if she's part of ARMY

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMRITA RAO VIDEO: Amrita Rao twirls to BTS’ Dynamite, curious netizens ask if she's part of ARMY

K-Pop band BTS has found themselves a fan in Bollywood! Actress Amrita Rao shared a throwback video in which she can be seen grooving and twirling to BTS' chartbuster number 'Dynamite.' The actress was captured in a funky red jumpsuit while she holidayed in Thailand. Taking to her Instagram, Amrita shared a Reel in which she is seen walking on a wooden bridge in sunglasses and flip-flops. To complete her look, the actress left her hair loose.

Sharing the fun video, she added an equally relatable caption. "Mentally I'm Here !! There is a Filmi in ALL of Us ..Bring it out this Thirst'DaY #throwbackthursday #jallijiyememes #kohpangan #island #kohsamui #thailand #bts #dynamite P.S : Stay safe & cherish your Loved ones !!" Amrita wrote. The actress added the song Dynamite in the background as she twirled around in a typically filmy style.

Reacting to her post, fans dropped purple heart. Users even asked if she is an ARMY (Adorable Representative MC for Youth), which the fans of BTS are popularly called. A fan asked, "Are you BTS fan...i want to know." Another commented, "wow mam BTS .. dono hi mere fvrt ho ap r BTS. A third comment read "are you BTS army (fan). Bts-dynamite".

Amrita Rao is an avid social media user and loves to treat her fans with interesting titbits. The actress recently joined the viral 'jal Lijiye' bandwagon. Her dialogue from the 2006 film 'Vivah' had turned into a meme and fans have been sharing with twists. She shared a video on the same and it was simply unmissable. In a recreation video, Amrita adds a hilarious twist as instead of offering drinking water, she splashes a bucket full of water on camera.

In the clip, she can be seen holding a glass but towards the end, she throws a bucket full of water on the screen and starts laughing.

