VIDEO: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's lookalike recreates Kandukondain Kandukondain scene

Image Source : TWITTER Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's lookalike recreates Kandukondain Kandukondain scene

Bollywood beauty Aishwaray Rai Bachchan has many lookalikes that keeps ruling the social media with their viral videos recreating her scenes. Recently, the internet has found yet another lookalike of the blue-eyed diva in TikTok star Ammuzz Amrutha. A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which the social media sensation is seen lip-syncing a fscene rom 2000 Tamil film Kandukondain Kandukondain. Touted to be Aishwarya's doppelganger, she looked gorgeous in the scene of the film which also starrer South superstar Mammootty.

Ammuzz Amrutha uploaded the video on her TikTok profile and fans went crazy over her similarity with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In the viral clip, she is seen acting on the dialogues from the film directed by Rajiv Menon. It also starred Ajith Kumar and Tabu and completed 20 years on May 4. Check out the video here-

Check out the original scene from the film here-

Last month, the internet had found another lookalike of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's whose uncanny resemblance to the actress left them in amazement. It was Marathi actress Manasi Naik who garnered much attention on social media for her resemblance to the former Miss World. Many netizens even claimed that Manasi's reminded them of Aishwarya in her early days in the film industry.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 film Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will be next seen in double role in Mani Ratnam's most ambitious period drama Ponniyin Selvan. It is said that after the lockdown is lifted, the actress will shoot for the film in one go. It also stars Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu and Aditi Rao Hydari in key roles.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage