Video of Aamir Khan with ex-wife Kiran Rao & son Azad celebrating mom Zeenat's birthday goes viral | Watch

Aamir Khan who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha celebrated his mother Zeenat Hussain's birthday in the most special way possible. The actor who shares a close bond with his mother got together with his family members including ex-wife Kiran Rao and youngest son Azad to mark her special day. A video from the celebration has surfaced on the internet and is going viral. In a video, Aamir is seen sitting next to Kiran Rao and Azad. Several family members and close friends are in attendance.

Check out the viral video below:

Aamir is closest to his mom and shares a great bond with her. She is also one of the honest critics of his work and projects. Her advice plays a vital role in his life. Not only is Zeenat Hussain the first person to watch his films, but she is also the person who gives the first clap for all of his passion projects. Recently, Aamir along with Azad personally went to buy a gift for his mother's birthday.

While promoting his upcoming film Laal Singh Chadha, Aamir revealed that his mother's opinion matter to him the most. Talking to RedFM, the actor said, "Ammi bohot hi suljha hua response deti hai. Jab cheez unko pasand nahi aati hai toh kehti hai 'Hatao, yeh kya banaya hai' (My mother gives well thought-out responses. When she doesn’t like something, she says, ‘Get it away from me, what have you made). She’s very cute in the way she says it."

For the unversed, in July 2021, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their separation via a joint statement. "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other," the statement read.

Aamir and Kiran got married on December 28, 2005. They welcomed their first son, Azad, through surrogacy in 2011. Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta but got separated in 2002. He has a daughter Ira and son Junaid from his first marriage with Reena.

About Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan and Advait Chandan have reunited for 'Laal Singh Chadda' following their collab in 'Secret Superstar'. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, the film also stars Chaitanya Akkineni and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film will release on August 11, 2022.

-with ANI, IANS inputs