Vicky Kaushal showers love on Katrina Kaif after she turns cheerleader for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal never fail in setting couple goals and often make the hearts of their fans melt with their chemistry. Recently, the duo engaged in a romantic banter on social media after Katrina heaped praises on her husband's recent release 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'. The film helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film released on June 2, and stars Sara Ali Khan in a pivotal role. Cheering for the abovementioned film, Katrina shared the poster Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and congratulated the team.

Katrina wrote, "Congratulations to the entire team. A film made with so much heart!" Reacting to her wife's post, Vicky re-shared the post and dedicated his film's song 'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye' line "Tu hai toh mujhe phir aur kya chahiye!". For the unversed, Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, after dating for a few years.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL, KATRINA KAIFVicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Instagram Story

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke marks Vicky and Sara's first on-screen collaboration. The film is set in Indore and revolves around a middle-class couple.The romantic comedy received a lot of attention due to its new pairing. While the fans are loving Vicky and Sara's chemistry, they also feel that the family saga is stretched and boring. The film is billed as a family comedy with decent performances by Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan. The duo was able to pull off the small-town couple with ease and perfection, matching each other's happy energies on screen.

The supporting cast, including Neeraj Sood and Kanupirya Pandit as mama and mami, Inaamulhaq, Rakesh Bedi as Saumya’s father, Harcharan Chawla, and Akash Khurana as Kapil’s father deliver good performances. Sushmita Mukherjee and Sharib Hashmi play important roles in the film.

What's next for Katrina Kaif?

The actress is currently gearing up for Tiger 3, which is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also stars Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Apart from this, the actress also has Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas in her kitty, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi. The movie is slated to hit theatres at the end of this year.

