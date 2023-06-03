Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 1: Decent start for Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan's film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's film was released on Friday amid great expectations. The romantic comedy directed by Laxman Utekar received a lot of attention due to its new pairing. Certified U/A by the central board of film certification with an approved runtime of 2 hours and 12 minutes (132 minutes), the film has got itself a decent screen count. Also, with 'buy one get one' offer in most places, the film received a boost on day 1 and registered a healthy start. According to early trade, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' can be expected to have its first-day collection of around Rs 5 crore.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Report:

The 'buy one get one' offer is going to last till Sunday and hence, the weekend collections of the film are also expected to be decent. But the trade predicts that the real test of the film will be after the offer ends. According to Box Office India, "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is heading for a healthy first day as collections should reach the 4.50 crore nett mark at least and maybe even go to the 5 crore nett mark. This is being helped by the buy one get one offer but it has pushed higher than it looked like in the morning. Maybe the one HIT song is also helping collections somewhat.

"Now if these collections were organic then it would actually be a good number and very good news for the film industry as a whole but at the moment it is not known what are the fair value collections for the film so the results have to be taken with a pinch of salt.. The offer is lasting over the weekend till Sunday evening so it remains to be seen how the film goes."

At the moment, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is facing competition from Adah Sharma's 'The Kerala Story' which is still enjoying a decent run in the theatres and 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'. ALSO READ: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan's light-hearted comedy reaches a dead-end

About Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

The film is billed as a family comedy with decent performances by Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan. The duo was able to pull off the small-town couple with ease and perfection, matching each other's happy energies on screen. The supporting cast, including Neeraj Sood and Kanupirya Pandit as mama and mami, Inaamulhaq, Rakesh Bedi as Saumya’s father, Harcharan Chawla, and Akash Khurana as Kapil’s father deliver good performances. Sushmita Mukherjee and Sharib Hashmi play important roles in the film.

