Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal's complex partially sealed after 11-year-old tests coronavirus positive

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's housing complex Oberoi Springs has been partially sealed by the BMS after an 11-year-old girl tested positive for coronavirus. Oberoi Springs in Andheri, Mumbai is home to many Bollywood celebrities including Ahmed Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Chahatt Khanna, Sapna Mukerji, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rajkummar Rao- Patralekhaa and many others. It is reported that the 11-year-old girl is the daughter of a doctor residing in the C-wing. According to the reports in Spotboye, the C-wing has been totally sealed while the other A and B-wings have been partially sealed.

Fashion actor Arjan Bajwa opened up about the same and told Spotboye, "We are avoiding to go even till the lift. The rest of the wings- A and B- have also gone under strict quarantine." Arjan resides in the C-wing along with Chitrangada Singh, Prabhu Deva, Chahatt Khanna, Rahul Dev-Mugdha Godse and Vipul Shah. It is said that BMC has sanitized the whole complex and the residents are now taking extra safety measures to contain the spread of the infection.

Earlier, TV actors' like Ankita Lokhande and Shivin Narang's building in Malad had been sealed after a neighbour tested COVID-19 positive. Taarak Mehta Ka Oeltah Chashmah actors Sonalika Joshi and Tanmay Vekaria's building in kandivali have also been sealed by the BMC. ABCD 2 actress Seema Pandey (Madhuvan in Andheri) and Aahana Kumra (Dheeraj Gaurav Heights in Andheri) are also a couple of building that have been sealed after identifying confirmed coronavirus cases.

Revealing more about the safety measures inside the complex, Arjun Bajwa exclaimed that the residents are following the lockdown rules very strictly and no one is roaming around in the parks or for walks inside the complex. He added, "As it is, we still have 2 weeks to go before May 4 which is the date when the lockdown is expected to be lifted. I want that young girl who tested positive for Coronavirus to come back from the hospital, soon."

