Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang's building sealed after resident tests COVID-19 positive, actor reacts

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang's building sealed after resident tests COVID-19 positive

TV actor Shivin Narang, who was seen in Beyhadh 2 and reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi before the lockdown, has been stuck inside his building as BMC has sealed their complex after a resident tested coronavirus positive a few days ago. Shivin lives in the same complex in Malad in which actors Ankita Lokhande, Sakshi Tanwar, Ashita Dhawan-Shailesh Gulabani, Natasha Sharma-Aditya Redij and Mishkat Verma stay.

Reacting to the shutdown, Shivin told TOI, "The buildings were sealed a few days ago. We have no choice but to adhere to the guidelines. Residents have been told not to step out to buy essentials; we can place orders online or ask for home delivery. The essentials are being dropped at the main gate and we have to pick them up from there."

He added, "It is a tough task for senior citizens as it is a huge complex, and they have to walk almost half a kilometer to reach the entrance and pick up their supplies. But we are all following the rules. Everyone has to cooperate to stop the spread of the virus."

Earlier, actress Ashita said, "Yes, a resident in my wing tested positive and is currently in a quarantine facility. I am all praise for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Police. The BMC officials have been extremely helpful. Earlier today, my mother-in-law exhausted her medicines and the medical stores close by didn’t have the stock. So, one BMC official collected a list of medicines from every flat and bought them for us. They have been keeping a close watch on everyone to ensure that we are safe. Of course, these are tough times for all of us, but we will do whatever it takes to ensure everyone’s safety. We have been asked to maintain no contact with outsiders. We are also following the WHO guidelines to keep the deadly virus at bay."

Another TV actor Sushant Singh, of Savdhan India fame, has also been suffering from the complete shut down. His society had been quarantined by the BMC last month after a COVID-19 positive case was found in the adjacent tower in their society. The actor and his wife Molina Singh took to social media to share the photos and also lauded BMC for sanitizing the area and taking precautionary measures to contain the virus from spreading. In a post on Facebook, Molina revealed that all the gates of their society have been locked and even the vendors are allowed till the outside gate after the incident.

