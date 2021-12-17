Vicky Kaushal's new bride Katrina Kaif prepares halwa for first rasoi, gives glimpse of 'Chaunka Chardhana'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KATRINAKAIF Katrina Kaif prepares halwa for first rasoi

Actress Katrina Kaif, who recently tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal, is now enjoying post-wedding traditions. On Friday, she took to her Instagram Stories and shared a glimpse of the special dish she prepared for her in-laws as a part of the 'Chaunka Chardhana' ritual. The image shows her holding a delicious bowl of popular Indian dessert, halwa. "Maine banaya...'chaunka chardhana'," she captioned the post.

Fans were left in awe of the new bride after seeing the picture of her halwa. "Oh my God. Our Katrina is so sweet," a netizen commented. "Wah. Meri kat full Punjabi bahu ka role ache se nibha rahi hai," another one wrote.

On Thursday, Katrina Kaif changed her Instagram display picture and surprised the fans. She put up a photo from her and Vicky's special day in which they are seen looking into each other's eyes. The actress had earlier shared that the same picture as a part of her wedding announcement.

She had written, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Katrina got married to Vicky on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. Since her wedding, she has been imparting Punjabi vibes. She paid tribute to Vicky's Punjabi roots by including simple details to her wedding attire. On her wedding day, she also sported red chooda and golden kaleere which are a part of Punjabi culture.

On December 14, the newlyweds returned to Mumbai to resume their work. While Katrina wore a pink coloured salwar kurta, Vicky sported an ivory coloured shirt paired with beige coloured pants. Katrina rounded her look with open tresses, vermillion, red bangles and big earrings.