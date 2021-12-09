Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal tie the knot in secret ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL, KATRINA KAIF Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: After much hullabaloo, Bollywood heartthrobs Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in the most intimate way possible at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajsthan. Vicky and Katrina, who have been tight-lipped about their impending wedding had two wedding ceremonies to honour the traditions and cultures of both. The Bollywood star couple also treated their fans with their first wedding photos. An official confirmation from their sides is still awaited. While the couple did not disclose details about their wedding, reports of their royal wedding in Rajasthan kept surfacing on the Internet.

Vicky and Katrina had two wedding ceremonies to honour the traditions and cultures of both. The couple tied the knot in a temple-facing wedding 'mandap'. However, the 'phera' timings for the intimate ceremony are not yet clear.

Earlier, on Wednesday guests were clicked in the corridors of the Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara after the 'Haldi' ceremony. The guests were seen donning yellow-coloured clothes keeping in line with the theme of the ceremony.

The 'Haldi' ceremony was followed by 'Sangeet' night which saw performances from legendary singer Gurdas Maan and acclaimed music composers Shankar Mahadevan and Ehsaan Noorani, who are Vicky's father Sham Kaushal's favourite.

In addition, British Indian musician Manj Musik, who is known for hits like 'Singh is Kinng', 'Sadi Gali' and 'Paisa Paisa' performed to the Punjabi beats.

The three-day wedding festivities of the wedding couple began on Tuesday, held at the plush Six Senses Fort Barwara, a fort converted into a hotel in Rajasthan.