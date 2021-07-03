Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL INSTAGRAM ACCOUNTS Vicky Kaushal hits new record with deadlifts, Katrina Kaif's 'moods' captured on a Saturday

Actor Vicky Kaushal has set a new record for himself with deadlifts after a slow post-Covid recovery. Vicky posted a video on Instagram where he is seen lifting heavy weights by doing deadlifts. The actor and his trainer are seen celebrating at the end of the video as Vicky manages to pick up the heavy weights.

"After a slow post-Covid recovery we finally managed to hit a new personal record with deadlifts. So ya, we were happy boys in the park this morning!" the actor captioned his video.

Actor Tiger Shroff was impressed by Vicky's strength and wrote: "What a lift bro!" Vicky's brother and actor Sunny Kaushal complimented him: "Je baat mere sher." "Boom," Huma Qureshi wrote in the comment section.

On the other hand, Vicky's rumoured ladylove and actress Katrina Kaif has shared her various moods on social media on Saturday. The actress posted a set of pictures on Instagram looking pretty as ever in a lavender tie-dye T-Shirt and joggers. She completed her look with a ponytail, gold hoop earrings and pink lips.

The images capture the several moods of Katrina, from happy to amused to pensive. "Moods," she wrote as caption.

The actress recently made headlines after her fans shared memes on social media featuring her and her rumoured boyfriend, actor Vicky Kaushal.

Katrina's next release is "Sooryavanshi", starring Akshay Kumar. She also has the horror-comedy "Phone Bhoot" lined up. It has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Her other upcoming film is "Tiger 3" with Salman Khan.

The actress is also is attending script-reading sessions for Sriram Raghavan's untitled next opposite Vijay Sethupati. While Vicky will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw titled "Sam Bahadur".

He also has the biopic of Udham Singh, titled "Sardar Udham Singh" directed by Shoojit Sircar. The actor will also be seen in the comedy drama "Mr Lele".