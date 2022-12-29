Thursday, December 29, 2022
     
Vicky Kaushal discloses the best award he has ever received. Find out

Vicky Kaushal shares the best award he has ever received with Amitabh Bachchan on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14'.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Updated on: December 29, 2022 23:42 IST
Vicky Kaushal discloses the best award he has ever received
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKYKAUSHAL Vicky Kaushal discloses the best award he has ever received

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal shared that the best award he has received till now was a text from megastar Amitabh Bachchan praising his acting skills in his 2015 film 'Masaan'.

During a conversation with Big B on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14', he said: "I still recall my father calling my name at one in the morning with great joy and showing me the message he had received from you. I was asking when my father handed me his phone and showed me your message."

"I typed the entire message on my phone and realised it takes 90 seconds to type. I spent the entire night unable to sleep because I believed that Mr Bachchan thought about me for a minute and a half in his whole day. One of the best awards I received was your text," he added.

Later on the show, the host received a video call from Vicky's father, Sham Kaushal. He told Big B about when he first saw him, how he later began his career as a stuntman, and how he got to know the host well while filming the movie 'Mard'.

He also mentioned: "'Masaan' was released on Friday, Amit ji saw the movie on Saturday and texted me at 1 a.m. saying that he cannot believe it is Vicky's first film as he is so good and after reading that text I felt like crying tears of joy."

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani are appearing for the 'Finale Week' special episode of 'KBC 14'.

