Vicky Donor actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya dies; Manoj Bajpayee and other celebs pour in condolences 

In another shocking piece of news, actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya known for his role in movies like Vicky Donor, Hazaron Khwahishein Aisi, Delhi Crime and others passed away on September 23. The actor was reportedly battling with stage 4 lung cancer and was receiving treatment at an Ahemdabad hospital. He was in need of Rs 25 Lakhs which is why his Bollywood counterparts like Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao and Rajesh Tailang came forward to initiate a fundraiser. He is survived by 2 kids and his wife Chhaya Pandya. The news of his demise was tweeted by the National School Of Drama and extended condolences to the late actor's family. Not only this but a lot of celebs including filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra have poured in condolences on social media and expressed grief.

Taking to Twitter Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, "भगवान Bhupesh Pandya की आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें!!."

Check out how others reacted:

What? 💔💔💔💔 Rest in power my friend. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Ankur Téwari (@ankurtewari) September 23, 2020

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Gajraj Rao (@raogajraj) September 23, 2020

FURTHER DETAILS AWAITED

