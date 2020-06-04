Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee dies at 93

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TARAN ADARSH Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee dies at 90

Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, known for his middle-of-the-road cinema and films such as "Chhoti Si Baat" and "Rajnigandha", died on Thursday from age related health issues. He was 93. He lived in Mumbai and was ill for some time. He passed away at his house at around 7:30 in the morning. Basu died in his sleep at his Santacruz residence. When India TV spoke to Basu Chatterjee's granddaughter Antara Bhattacharya, she confirmed that the filmmaker died due to age-related issues. He further said that he was very ill last month and passed away on Thursday morning at 7:30 am. Antara said, "We are unable to call our family members due to coronavirus pandemic and with the implementation of Section 144. On his last journey, there will be only 5 members from our family including my grandmother (Basu Chatterjee's wife), my parents, my aunt and uncle and me."

Ashoke Pandit, president of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) also told PTI. "He passed away peacefully in his sleep in the morning. He wasn't keeping well for quite some time due to old age and died at his residence. It's a great loss to the film industry." Pandit said the filmmaker's last rites will be performed at Santacruz crematorium.

Basu Chatterjee gave a new dimension to comedy in many films like Shaukeen, Khatta Meetha, Chameli Ki Shaadi, Chhoti Baat. Due to the coronavirus lockdown and social distancing restrictions, his last journey will be very simple. In a conversation with India TV, his family informed that he will be cremated near his home Shantikunj.

Some of his best known works are "Us Paar", "Chitchor", "Piya Ka Ghar", "Khatta Meetha" and "Baton Baton Mein".

The news of Basu Chatterjee's death has left Bollywood celebrities in despair. From Anurag Kashyap to Divya Dutta, many condoled the filmmaker's demise through social media posts.

(With Inputs from Joyeeta Mitra Suvarna)

