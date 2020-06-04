RIP Basu Chatterjee: Amitabh Bachchan to Anupam Kher, Bollywood celebrities condole filmmaker's death

Image Source : TWITTER/@JEETMUSIC Anurag Kashyap to Divya Dutta, Bollywood celebrities condole Basu Chatterjee's death

Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee breathed his last on Thursday morning. He died peacefully due to age-related health problems at his Mumbai residence. The filmmaker wasn't keeping well for some time and dies in his sleep. Chatterjee is known for bringing a new dimension to the world of comedy with films like Khatta Meetha, Chhoti Baat, Shaukeen, Chameli Ki Shaadi and others.

As the news of his death broke the internet, many Bollywood celebrities paid their condolences to the great filmmaker. Basu Chatterjee's death news was shared by the president of Filmmaker and Indian Film & TV Directors’ Association, Ashoke Pandit, on Twitter. He wrote, "I am extremely grieved to inform you all the demise of Legendary Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee ji . His last rites will be performed today at Santacruz cremation at 2 pm. It’s a great loss to the industry. Will miss you Sir. #RIPBasuChaterjee"

I am extremely grieved to inform you all of the demise of Legendary Filmmaker #BasuChatterjee ji. His last rites will be performed today at Santacruz crematorium at 2 pm.



It’s a great loss to the industry. Will miss you Sir. #RIPBasuChaterjee pic.twitter.com/5s0wKkpeDB — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 4, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Anurag Basu, Divya Dutta, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jeet Gannguli and many others also reacted to the sad news and mourned his death through tweets. Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "Prayers and Condolences on the passing of Basu Chatterjee .. a quiet, soft spoken, gentle human .. his films reflected the lives of middle India .. did 'MANZIL' with him .. a sad loss .. .. in these climes often remembered for 'rim jhim gire saawan'" Shabana Azmi said, "Deeply saddened to hear about Basu Chatterjee’s passing away.A prolific filmaker, he was the pioneer of what came to be regarded as middle of the road cinema. I was fortunate to have done 3 lovely films with him Swami Apne Paraye and Jeena Yahan. All lifelike characters .RIP" Check out Shoojit Sircar, Anupam Kher and other Bollywood celebrities' reaction here-

T 3552 - Prayers and Condolences on the passing of Basu Chatterjee .. a quiet, soft spoken, gentle human .. his films reflected the lives of middle India .. did 'MANZIL' with him .. a sad loss .. 🙏

.. in these climes often remembered for 'rim jhim gire saawan' — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 4, 2020

बासू दा आपकी बहुत याद आएगी।We will miss you Basu Da! Your simplicity in your persona and in your cinema. Om Shanti. 🙏🙏🙏 #BasuChatterjee pic.twitter.com/5anKo6lLnR — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 4, 2020

My 1st job as an assistant director was with Basu Chatterjee for a Bengali tv serial shot in CR park, New Delhi.. May his soul Rest In Peace. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) June 4, 2020

Divya Dutta wrote, "O god!! RIP #basuchatterji.. Thankyou for those smiles and amazingly feel good films.. and the simplicity..Thankyou for adding the #khattameetha flavour to movies! You will be missed dada!"

O god!! RIP #basuchatterji.. Thankyou for those smiles and amazingly feel good films.. and the simplicity..Thankyou for adding the #khattameetha flavour to movies! You will be missed dada! — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) June 4, 2020

#RIPBasuchaterjee Rest in peace Basu Da .. condolences to the family .. sad times these — Jimmy sheirgill (@jimmysheirgill) June 4, 2020

Sri #BasuChatterjee, The man who has been one of the change makers of Indian cinema, will be alive forever through his stupendous body of work! Rest in Peace Sir 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wvMfSu0FQl — Jeet Gannguli (@jeetmusic) June 4, 2020

A master passed away today. An institution of filmmaking. RIP #BasuChatterjee thank you sir 🙏🏼 — Suparn S Varma (@Suparn) June 4, 2020

