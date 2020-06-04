Thursday, June 04, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. RIP Basu Chatterjee: Amitabh Bachchan to Anupam Kher, Bollywood celebrities condole filmmaker's death

RIP Basu Chatterjee: Amitabh Bachchan to Anupam Kher, Bollywood celebrities condole filmmaker's death

Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee breathed his last on Thursday morning. He died peacefully due to age-related health problems at his Mumbai residence. Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Anurag Basu and many other Bollywood celebrities reacted to the sad news and mourned his death through tweets.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 04, 2020 14:28 IST
Anurag Kashyap to Divya Dutta, Bollywood celebrities condole Basu Chatterjee's death
Image Source : TWITTER/@JEETMUSIC

Anurag Kashyap to Divya Dutta, Bollywood celebrities condole Basu Chatterjee's death

Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee breathed his last on Thursday morning. He died peacefully due to age-related health problems at his Mumbai residence. The filmmaker wasn't keeping well for some time and dies in his sleep. Chatterjee is known for bringing a new dimension to the world of comedy with films like Khatta Meetha, Chhoti Baat, Shaukeen, Chameli Ki Shaadi and others.

As the news of his death broke the internet, many Bollywood celebrities paid their condolences to the great filmmaker. Basu Chatterjee's death news was shared by the president of Filmmaker and Indian Film & TV Directors’ Association, Ashoke Pandit, on Twitter. He wrote, "I am extremely grieved to inform you all the demise of Legendary Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee ji . His last rites will be performed today at Santacruz cremation at 2 pm. It’s a great loss to the industry. Will miss you Sir. #RIPBasuChaterjee"

Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Anurag Basu, Divya Dutta, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jeet Gannguli and many others also reacted to the sad news and mourned his death through tweets. Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "Prayers and Condolences on the passing of Basu Chatterjee .. a quiet, soft spoken, gentle human .. his films reflected the lives of middle India .. did 'MANZIL' with him .. a sad loss .. .. in these climes often remembered for 'rim jhim gire saawan'" Shabana Azmi said, "Deeply saddened to hear about Basu Chatterjee’s passing away.A prolific filmaker, he was the pioneer of what came to be regarded as middle of the road cinema. I was fortunate to have done 3 lovely films with him Swami Apne Paraye and Jeena Yahan. All lifelike characters .RIP" Check out Shoojit Sircar, Anupam Kher and other Bollywood celebrities' reaction here-

Divya Dutta wrote, "O god!! RIP #basuchatterji.. Thankyou for those smiles and amazingly feel good films.. and the simplicity..Thankyou for adding the #khattameetha flavour to movies! You will be missed  dada!"

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X