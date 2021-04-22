Image Source : TWITTER/RMADHAVAN Veteran cinematographer Johny Lal succumbs to COVID-19; R Madhavan, Tusshar Kapoor & others condole

The entertainment industry ever since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has lost many celebrities. Another shocking demise left the Bollywood industry shocked and it was of none other than Veteran cinematographer Johny Lal. Known for his work in films like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai, Johny lost his battle to coronavirus on April 21 at his home in Mumbai. The news was confirmed by Western India Cinematographer Association General Secretary Rajan Singh in an interview with Indian Express. As soon as the news of his shocking demise spread, various celebrities who have worked with Lal in the past including R Madhavan, Tusshar Kapoor, Satish Kaushik and others took to social media to share condolences.

RHTDM featured Madhavan opposite Dia Mirza and released in the year 2001. Johny Lal was the director of photography in the film. The actor tweeted, "The saga of tragedies continues and we lost a wonderful man - The DOP (director of production) of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (RHTDM). RIP Johny Lal sir. Your gentleness, kindness and brilliance will be so missed. You so beautifully managed to bring out our souls in RHTDM and now yours makes its way to the heavens. Heartbroken and aghast."

Tusshar Kapoor who made his debut with 'Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai' remembered Johny Lal by sharing a still from the days of his film. He wrote, "RIP Johnny sir! Thank you for making #mujhekucchkehnahai look like the way it did, fresh even today! Thank you for making my rawness and imperfection, look natural and youthful, during the filming of my 1st film! (sic)."

Meanwhile, Satish Kaushil who worked with Lal in Vaada and Shaadi Se Pehle shared his picture on Instagram and wrote alongside, "Oh God! Shocked to hear about demise of Johny Lal, an ace cinematographer, great, simple human being. Will miss you Johny Maa. Heartfelt condolences to the family and may his pure soul RI... Om Shanti."

For those unversed, Lal was a well-known cinematographer in the industry and apart from the above-mentioned films he has even been a part of projects like-- Urvashi Rautela’s Virgin Bhanupriya (2020), Arbaz Khan’s Main Zaroor Aaounga (2019), Govinda and Salman Khan’s Partner (2007), John Abraham and Suniel Shetty’s Lakeer (2004) and Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor’s Yaadein (2001), among others.