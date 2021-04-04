Veteran actress Shashikala passes away at the age of 88

Image Source : TWITTER/FILMFARE Veteran actress Shashikala passes away

Veteran actress Shashikala Om Prakash Saigal (née Jawalkar) passed away at her residence on Sunday. Better known by her first name Shashikala, the actress was 88 years old. However, the reason for her demise is unknown. The family is yet to release an official statement.

The news was broken by writer Kiran Kotrial on her Facebook account. She paid tribute to the late actress.

Born in Solapur, Maharashtra Shashikala started working at an early age to support her parents. Shashikala was a renowned television and Bollywood actress. She had worked in films like Daku, V. Shantaram's Teen Batti Char Raasta, Bimal Roy's Sujata, Tarachand Barjatya's Aarti, Baadshah, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi to name a few.

Apart from films, Shashikala also worked in television shows like Son Pari and Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai and a few others.