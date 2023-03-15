Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar, popular as Khopdi from Nukkad, passes away at 71

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NISHATSHAMSI Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar passes away at 71

Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar, who is known for playing the character of Khopdi in Doordarshan's famous show 'Nukkad', passed away on March 15. While fans are still reeling over the death of Satiush Kaushik, this has come as another blow to the industry. Reportedly, the veteran actor witnessed some problems breathing on Tuesday after which he went to sleep and then started fainting. He was then rushed to the hospital and was admitted to the ICU. He was later put on a ventilator and then the heart stopped supporting. He died in the early morning after multiple organ failures.

Sameer Khakhar was a popular actor of the 90s and left acting when he moved to the US in 1996. He has appeared in many films like 'Pushpak', 'Shahenshah', 'Rakhwala', 'Dilwale', 'Raja Babu'.

