Goodbye Rishi Kapoor: 10 must-watch films of the legendary actor

Legendary Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020 after a prolonged battle with cancer. The actor had been admitted to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai by his family on Wednesday morning after complaining that he was not feeling well. Wife Neetu Kapoor was at his side. His demise was confirmed by the Kapoor family in a statement earlier in the day. Rishi Kapoor, who has been known to be one of the best actors of all time in Indian cinema left behind a void that cannot be filled. His legacy came from his convincing dialogue delivery, his vivid expressions and the ability to show the beauty in the mundane. The actor immortalised many unique characters in his career spanning over five decades.

Here are 10 must-watch Rishi Kapoor films that showcase the actor's brilliant acting

Chandni released in 1989 is classic romance movie starring Rishi and Sridevi which is considered to be one of filmmaker Yash Chopra's classics.

Mera Naam Joker released in 1970 sees an adolescent and dashing Rishi Kapoor in this phenomenon called ‘Mera Naam Joker’, who is a splitting image of his father Raj Kapoor, also the protagonist of the movie.

Rishi Kapoor in Mera Naam Joker

D-Day released on 19 July 2013 was an action spy film directed by Nikhil Advani and starring Arjun Rampal, Huma Qureshi, Irrfan Khan, Shruti Haasan and Rishi Kapoor in prominent roles. The movie had Rishi Kapoor playing the role of a fictional character codenamed Goldman by the Indian security establishment.

Kapoor & Sons released in 2016 and Rishi Kapoor was barely recognisable in his 90-year-old avatar of an endearing grandfather who by hook or crook tries to keep his family together.

Amar Akbar Anthony, which released in 1977, is the story of three brothers who get separated in their childhood days and were brought up by three different families belonging to different faiths – Hindu, Islam, and Christianity respectively.

Karz, released in 1980, is a thriller movie directed by Subhash Ghai with Rishi Kapoor and Tina Munim in lead roles.

Mulk, which released in 2018, had Rishi Kapoor depicting the role of Murad Ali Mohammed, a successful lawyer in Varanasi, who is fighting to establish his family's integrity after an insinuation has been made against them when his nephew turns out to be a terrorist.

Agneepath released in 2012 had Rishi Kapoor depicting the role of Rauf Lala. This was the first time the actor had donned the role of a negative character.

Rishi Kapoor in Agneepath

102 Not Out released in 2018 featured Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan as one of the protagonists and the duo shared screen space after a hiatus of 27 years. ‘102 Not Out’ is all about a father-son duo, the father being Dattatraya, a 102-year-old man, who is still young at heart and the son being a 75-year-old Babu, a disciplined man who likes following schedules and fitness routines.

Sargam released in 1979 revolves around a deaf and mute lass Hema, who is ridiculed by her stepmother and stepsister and who finds her solace in a musician Raju who helps Hema accomplish her dreams of becoming a dancer.

