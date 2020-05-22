Veteran actor Mumtaz reacts to death hoax: Main abhi zinda hoon, why do people want me dead?’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TANYAMADHVANI Veteran actor Mumtaz reacts to death hoax

Veteran Bollywood actress Mumtaz has reacted to the rumours of her death that surfaced the internet yet again on Friday. The actress is currently in home quarantine with her family in London and has expressed disappointment in rubbish rumours about her death. Talking to TOI, she revealed that she is healthy and doesn't understand why people want her dead.

Mumtaz exclaimed, "Oh! I am hale and hearty. Main abhi zinda hoon. I am glad someone called to check officially. I don’t know why someone is deliberately doing this. Is it some kind of a joke? Last year, it shook my family and everyone called in, worried sick. My near and dear ones were in different parts of the world and it traumatised all of them. In a way, it also troubled me a lot. This year, my daughters, grandkids, sons-in-law and my husband are all here with me in London. The lockdown has kept us all at home, together, and safe. Of course, I have more relatives around the world who got worried reading what made the rounds last night. Mujhe kyun maarna chahte hain log? Jab waqt aayega to main khud hi chali jaaongi."

Last year as well, rumours of actor Mumtaz's death went viral on the internet and caused her much trouble. She also said that people should cross-check before spreading such rumours. She mentioned that her nephew Shaad Randhawa and her sister Malika lived in Mumbai and people should have checked with them at least.

Mumtaz's daughter Tanya also shared a video of the veteran actress on Instagram in which she addressed the rumours and revealed that she is doing fine. Tanya shared the post saying, "Message from my mother to her fans ! With another death hoax going around she is well and doing great ! Despite images of her being spread across the internet when she was fighting her cancer battle many years ago that claim she looks old ! . She is now healthy and happy and beautiful ! Give her a break she is 73!"

Mumtaz further told TOI, "Jab marungi, to meri family officially bata degi sabko. It won’t be a secret. It will be all over the place, I know that and I am sure of that. Death is as real as life and everyone will face it some day. But I can’t get my head around these death hoaxes that make the rounds once or twice in the year about a few of us."

For the unversed, a number of reports stated on Friday evening that veteran actress Mumtaz has died and the funeral will take place on Sunday.

