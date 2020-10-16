Image Source : INSTAGRAM/WOODENSTREET Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind if the temple is built in spare cupboard at home

Acharya Indu Prakash talks about things related to the temple and what you should keep in mind if the temple at home is built in a spare cupboard. Some people do not have a separate space or room for a temple at home so they build a temple in a cupboard of the house. There is no problem with this, but some people also keep their other important - non-essential items in other shelves of this cupboard, which is not considered auspicious.

No other items should be placed in the cupboard other than the items of the temple. Also, it should be kept in mind that there should not be frequent visits of any outsider or anyone else in the room having that temple, and the temple should always be covered with curtains, blinds etc. when not in use. Just like money is kept hidden or covered in the house, similarly, the worship place should also be covered.

