Am at loss of words: Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma mourn death of ex-manager Disha Salian

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma mourn death of ex-manager Disha Salian

Bollywood has seen many people passing away this year. From superstars Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan to many TV stars have bid goodbye to the world. In another shocking turn of events, actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma's ex-manager Disha Salian committed suicide by jumping off a building in Mumbai. While the reason for her big step is still unknown, stars mourned her death through social media posts.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput took to Instagram to mourn the death of Disha salian. In Instagram story he wrote, "It's such devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha's family and friends. May your soul rest in peace."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT Sushant Singh Rajput mourns death of ex-manager Disha Salian

Fukrey actor Varun Sharma took to Instagram to condole the death of Disha Salian. He said that he is still not able to believe that she is no more. Sharing a photo with her, he wrote, "Am at a loss of words . Speechless. Numb . It all looks unreal .So many memories. Such a lovely person and a dear friend . You always wore that smile everyday , and with such kindness you dealt with everything that came your way . You will be deeply missed.Prayers and Strength to the Family. I still can’t believe Disha you’re gone. Gone too Soon"

According to media reports, Disha Salian jumped off the 14th floor of her building in Malad, Mumbai. She was with her fiance at that time and had enjoyed a dinner with a few others. Disha was declared dead at a Borivali hospital. It is said that she had been working for Bunty Sajdeh’s Cornerstone of late. She had earlier been the manager of Bharti Singh and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

