Image Source : FACEBOOK/DISHA SALIAN Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian commits suicide

Bollywood actor Varun Sharma's manager and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian has committed suicide in a shocking turn of events. It is said that she jumped off the 14th floor of her building in Malad, Mumbai. She was with her fiance at the time and was rushed to the hospital in Borivali. She was declared dead there. The reason behind her suicide is not known yet. Bollywood has been facing a rough time with many celebrities leaving us for a better world.

According to the media reports, Disha Salian was Varun Sharma's manager for over a year. It is said that she was working for Bunty Sajdeh’s Cornerstone and has worked for several celebrities like comedian Bharti Singh and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

