Varun Dhawan touches Govinda's feet, engages in impromptu Antakshari at Filmfare Awards 2020

Bollywood celebs Varun Dhawan and Govinda stole the show at the Filmfare Awards 2020 where they bonded and shared laughter together. Varun Dhawan was caught on camera sharing a heartwarming moment with the senior actor. The two shared heartwarming moment at the event while Varun even touched his feet. Govinda was also honoured with excellence in cinema award. He thanked his mother for the same.Govinda was accompanied by wife Sunita Ahuja and daughter Tina at the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020, hosted in Awesome Assam this year.

Furthermore, Varun Dhawan joined Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal on stage for an antakshari’ contest.The duo pulled up on stage Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt for the act and the entire gang took turns singing different songs replacing the word ‘Dil’ with ‘Chaddi’.However the most interesting part of their song-fest arrived when Varun ran to Govinda and asked him to participate in the act. A sporting Govinda sang, ‘chaddi mein rehne do...’, leaving the rest the imagination.

Varun, known for his comic timing and dance moves, has time and again been called the “new-age Govinda”. But the senior actor stated that the comparison between him and Varun is ‘fake’ and that Varun can never be like him. However, now it looks like the two have buried the hatchet and, it was a pleasant surprise to see them bond at the awards function.

Interestingly, Varun Dhawan has stepped into Govinda’s role for new age ‘Coolie No 1’. The film features Varun romancing Sara Ali Khan. ‘Coolie No 1’ is set to hit the screens on May 1.

