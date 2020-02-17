Monday, February 17, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Varun Dhawan touches Govinda's feet, engages in impromptu antakshari at Filmfare Awards 2020

Varun Dhawan touches Govinda's feet, engages in impromptu antakshari at Filmfare Awards 2020

Varun Dhawan and Govinda shared a heartwarming moment at Filmfare Awards 2020. The two shared some laughter at the event while Varun even touched Govinda's feet.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 17, 2020 10:46 IST
Varun Dhawan touches Govinda's feet, engages in impromptu Antakshari at Filmfare Awards 2020
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Varun Dhawan touches Govinda's feet, engages in impromptu Antakshari at Filmfare Awards 2020

Bollywood celebs Varun Dhawan and Govinda stole the show at the Filmfare Awards 2020 where they bonded and shared laughter together. Varun Dhawan was caught on camera sharing a heartwarming moment with the senior actor. The two shared heartwarming moment at the event while Varun even touched his feet. Govinda was also honoured with excellence in cinema award. He thanked his mother for the same.Govinda was accompanied by wife Sunita Ahuja and daughter Tina at the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020, hosted in Awesome Assam this year.

Furthermore, Varun Dhawan joined Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal on stage for an antakshari’ contest.The duo pulled up on stage Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt for the act and the entire gang took turns singing different songs replacing the word ‘Dil’ with ‘Chaddi’.However the most interesting part of their song-fest arrived when Varun ran to Govinda and asked him to participate in the act. A sporting Govinda sang, ‘chaddi mein rehne do...’, leaving the rest the imagination.

View this post on Instagram

@govinda_herono1 felicitated with an award for Excellence In Cinema at the 65th #AmazonFilmfareAwards. @amazondotin @amazonfashionin @awesomeassam

A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on

Varun, known for his comic timing and dance moves, has time and again been called the “new-age Govinda”. But the senior actor stated that the comparison between him and Varun is ‘fake’ and that Varun can never be like him. However, now it looks like the two have buried the hatchet and, it was a pleasant surprise to see them bond at the awards function.

Interestingly, Varun Dhawan has stepped into Govinda’s role for new age ‘Coolie No 1’. The film features Varun romancing Sara Ali Khan. ‘Coolie No 1’ is set to hit the screens on May 1.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News