Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan's starrer 'Coolie No. 1' to release in theatres? Here’s the truth

A few days are left for actors Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No.1 to release. The upcoming comedy helmed by David Dhawan is set to premiere on OTT on December 25. But there have been speculations that the mass entertainer might release in theatres, too.

Putting an end to all such speculations, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "EXCLUSIV... While #CoolieNo1 premieres on #Amazon this #Christmas, an update on its *theatrical* release...#India: Won't release at single screens, puts all speculations to rest. #Overseas: No theatrical release, unlike #Laxmii [released in select markets simultaneously]."

Meanwhile, Coolie No. 1’s recently released its third song, yet another peppy track titled ‘MummyKassam’. Created by Tanishk Bagchi, the song is a perfect mix of melody and powerful vocals by Udit Narayan, Monali Thakur and Rapper IKKA Singh.

The lyrics of the song are written by Shabbir Ahmed and features Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan. The entertaining track gives a glimpse of sizzling romance between Sara and Varun’s character in the film which also marks their first film together.

Varun took to Instagram to announce the release of the song and wrote, "Mass masala I have always dreamed of doing a shot like this ever since I saw Prabhudeva dancing in Urvashi thank you Ganesh master and @dop007 for this. #mummykassam @jackkybhagnani thank u brother ur truly producer no1 @tanishk_bagchi @azeemdayan@ikka I remember when I first heard this song and tune for anyone who loves this mass songs this is a blast thanks boiiissss."

Coolie No. 1, is a remake of the 1995 hit of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Directed by David Dhawan, the Bollywood film is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshika Deshmukh. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Javed Jaffrey.