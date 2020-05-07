Varun Dhawan reacts to Israel using ABCD 2's dialogue for COVID 19 antidote: Sending love and positivity

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Varun Dhawan reacts to Israel using ABCD 2's dialogue for COVID 19 antidote

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has reacted to Israel using his popular dialogue from the film ABCD 2 for expressing happiness over finding an antidote for COVID-19. The official Twitter handle of the State of Israel tweeted, "Sahi disha me utha har ek kadam apne aap mein ek manzil hai. Aakhir zindagi ka matlab hi agla kadam chunana hai. Every step taken in the right direction... is like achieving the goal in itself... After all life is all about the next step."

The tweet came after Israel announced that they have achieved a significant breakthrough in finding the vaccine to the coronavirus. Reacting to the tweet, an excited Varun Dhawan tweeted, "Glad to knw this dialogue has travelled all the way to israel sending love and positivity."

😀 glad to knw this dialogue has travelled all the way to israel sending love and positivity 🙏 #Abcd2 https://t.co/5dFr2DgdrQ — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 6, 2020

Earlier, the actor has reacted to the tweet about the antidote by Israeli Ministery of Defense and the Israel Institute for Biological Research which read. He said, "Hope this is true."

Hope this is true https://t.co/Dh1bkkP8wo — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan has been actively helping daily wage workers in the entertainment industry by providing financial aid. On his birthday last month, Varun Dhawan donated money to help five lakh daily wage workers in the film industry. Earlier, he had donated Rs 55 lakh to PM-Cares Fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister relief fund. He had also pledged to provide free meals to the frontline workers, doctors and medical staff.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage