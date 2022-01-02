Varun enters 2022 with father David Dhawan's blessings, fans shower love on 'father-son' jodi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWAN Varun Dhawan enters 2022 with father David Dhawan's blessings, fans shower love on 'father-son' jodi

Actor Varun Dhawan rang in his 2022 in the most blissful way. As we welcome the New Year, many of our favourite Bollywood stars took to their social media to extend wishes. Joining them was Varun Dhawan, who took to his Instagram on Sunday morning to share a couple of pictures with daddy-cool David Dhawan as he seeks his blessings. The photos showed the actor touching his father's feet as the veteran director bless him in response. "This year take all the blessings. Happy new year," Varun captioned the pictures. The post got a lot of appreciation and love from Varun's fans and friends.

Aparshakti Khurana showered love on Varun's post. Maniesh Paul wrote, "Meri taraf se bhi please touch his feet!!!will come soon personally." A user said after the blessing, Varun's film will gonna rock. Another said, "May all blessings of God, David sir & Kaaruna mam showered upon on you." One fan dubbed Varun and David 'the perfect father-son jodi'.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer horror comedy 'Bhediya' is keenly awaited as it's helmed by 'Stree' director Amar Kaushik. The makers of the film recently made an announcement with regards to the first look of the film that shook up the Internet. Dropping Varun's intense looking poster, the makers wrote "#BHEDIYA A piece of me #Bhediyafirstlook In cinemas 25 th November 2022."

Also starring Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal and Paalin Kabak, “Bhediya” is set to release in theatres on November 25, 2022.

Varun has now signed a film with Rajkumar Hirani films and it will go on the floors early next year. Also, the actor will be seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film features Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is slated for a theatrical release on June 24, 2022.